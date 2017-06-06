Even Laura Ingraham Is Trying To Stop Trump From Tweeting

All the world's media is against my Twitter account, whines the so-called president, but I don't think he thought right-wing talk show hosts like Laura Ingraham would join the criticism.

As Ingraham was live on Fox and Friends, Trump tweeted this.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

"The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.”

Trump has a problem with the words "fake" and "honest." He doesn't understand them because he calls the media that "honestly" portrays his lies as "fake" when tweets about an incident or a topic.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt read off Trump's tweet to Ingraham and asked for her response.

Laura admitted Trump has a big Twitter following (like any president would) and said he can put it to good use, but, "The only caveat I would throw to that is tweeting out anything about the investigation that’s ongoing, I do not think that will help Donald Trump.”

She continued, “I think that if I were giving people advice in the White House, I’d say you’re not going to win the investigation regarding James Comey in the press,” she added.

Ingraham said only great lawyering can do that and added, "But you’re not going to win it through the Twitter war.”

I think what Laura was trying to say without angering the Fox audience is, "for the love of God Donald stop incriminating yourself in a public forum!"

Apparently, Laura Ingraham has now joined the FAKE MSM.

SAD!