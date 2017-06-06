Follow The Money: Ask Kushner If Russia Was Personal Bailout

The thing is, a person with high connections and massive financial need is the perfect stooge for Russian espionage. And all signs point to Jared Kushner being that guy. NBC:

A very expensive piece of New York City real estate with an ominous address could be Exhibit A when and if President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and trusted adviser, Jared Kushner, appears before the Congressional committees probing Russian meddling in the presidential election. One of the questions Kushner is expected to be asked is whether he tried to set up a secret back channel way of communicating with the Russians so he could find somebody in Moscow to take the 41-story tower at 666 Fifth Ave. off his family's hands, two Congressional sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to NBC News.

Yeah that "Mark of the Beast" high rise is perfect fodder for a certain "patriotic" Russians to take advantage of the Trump's son-in-law. If this was a "Bonfire of the Vanities" rip-off summer paperback, no one would believe it.

I for one don't believe Trump and company consciously made a deal to trade Russian interference for dropping sanctions. I think the Trumps saw dollar signs and rubles for their always-hungry-for-cash Manhattan real estate business, were certain they were not going to win the White House, and took whatever deal was offered to get the money.

And the more the investigators follow the money, the more they'll find the truth. Keith Olbermann said so three weeks ago: