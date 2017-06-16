Fox And Friends Defines 'Leak' As 'Anything Trump Doesn't Like'

After reading Deputy AG Rosenstein's bizarre tweets on anonymous sources, the co-hosts of Fox and Friends deduced that Russia may be leaking to the Washington Post for all those breaking stories.

Yep, that's their story. Maybe Trump will get mad at them for blaming Russia?

Doocy said, "Are you saying that Russia is colluding with the Washington Post?

The three co-hosts turned to the new WaPo stories that say Trump and Jared Kushner are now under investigation.

Doocy said after Trump's birthday, "The Washington Post presented him with a present, and it was "Hey look, the president is under investigation by the special counsel for obstruction of justice.'"

He continued, "They cited a number of unnamed sources--that's always the case, yesterday they followed it up with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law -- now his business dealings are under scrutiny as well by Robert Mueller"

Pete Hegseth opined, "And nothing but, as always, anonymous, officials, anonymous sources."

He continued, "Find me one name in these articles, one name."

It's laughable watching these partisan hacks whine like 5-year-old spoiled children about leakers when they reveled in every Rudy Giuliani FBI leak as well as everything Wikileaks put out.

And there were no names attached to those leakers.

Fox News' Bret Baier had to apologize to America for spreading false news from FBI anonymous sources that was not true about a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation, but he never mentioned who leaked the story to Fox.

Steve Doocy said, "We've heard that Robert Mueller, a man of integrity, his team is leaking? Is it leaks from the FBI? "

Doocy then read out loud Rosenstein's bizarre tweets bashing anonymous sources, which seem like they came from the Trump Twitter account.

Ainsley jumped in, "He is suggesting maybe Russia is coming up with these headlines or leaking information. we don't know the sources, they're not telling us the sources.

Doocy said, "Are you saying that Russia is colluding with the Washington Post? [laughter] Not so fast, maybe you should question, if you saw a name attached to the story, you could believe it."

When has any news organization in the modern era of journalism ever revealed their confidential sources willingly? And how many anonymous sources are coming straight out of the White House?

And maybe, just maybe, Fox and Friends should stop being Trump Media for five minutes and notice that just because Trump doesn't want something said, doesn't mean it's a "leak."

Pete jumped in with his usual "wit": "Could be fake news."

Could be, Pete.