Fox Yakkers Warn Kellyanne Conway: The Media Are 'Trying To Kill You'

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade gave a message to Donald Trump via Kellyanne Conway by warning Donald to stop discussing Comey or Russia because "other media outlets are trying to kill you."

Fox and Friends is well known as Trump's favorite cable news program since they host the type of platform that is comforting to all Trump officials and surrogates and Monday morning was no different.

In their usual manner they blamed the media for all of Trump's problems.

When the Comey testimony came up, Kellyanne Conway used much her time attacking the small portion on Loretta Lynch, until Brian Kilmeade asked if Trump would let others handle commenting on Russia and Comey it because it's hurting Trump's agenda.

Kilmeade said, "Will the president not talk about Comey and Russia and just punt to his legal team and allow Republicans and others to clear him?"

Conway then focused on the White House talking points that they are promoting - Comey actually cleared Trump of all things Russia.

Kilmeade then tried again to tell Donald to stop involving himself in the investigations, "It works to the Democrats. If you agree with that, maybe you don't, and the president wants to get his agenda through, wouldn't he be better off not doing anything about those things, letting others do it?"

Conway puffed him up and said, "He's likely watching and getting your advice right now, Brian."

That is one true statement for sure.

In her usual bluffery style, Conway bragged about the U.S. economy and took credit for all of President Obama's accomplishments since Trump hasn't passed any legislation or much of anything to help the U.S. economy.

Conway then complained that the media should be able to cover both things at once.

Kilmeade replied, "Because they are trying to kill you. Because these other media outlets are trying to kill you."

Conway then blamed the Democrats for not accepting the election results and co-host Ainsley Earhardt said the media cares "more about politics than they do about America."

Finally Steve Doocy brought up a story about her being a leaker for possibly discussing the White House at a Friday party, but she denied it.