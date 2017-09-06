Fox’s Meghan McCain ‘Concerned’ About Comey Hearing – Because It May Impede Repeal Of Obamacare

A panel of Fox News pundits agreed that the White House response to James Comey’s very damning testimony about Donald Trump’s behavior around the Russia investigation was dismal. But their concern was not about the disturbing behavior of an American president. No, it was about how the testimony might negatively impact him and his agenda.

Whatever you think of former FBI Director Comey, his testimony today should have done nothing to reassure anyone that Trump has acted in good faith with regard to the Russia investigation. Politico described Comey’s testimony as a “devastating indictment” of Trump, even if there was no “smoking gun” of obstruction of justice or collusion with Russia uncovered. However, Comey did suggest he had more damaging information when he declined to say “in an open setting” whether Trump and Russia colluded.

“I am concerned,” Judge Andrew Napolitano told the four cohosts of Outnumbered today. Not because of what was revealed about our president's character nor the suspiciousness of his actions in response to a foreign power's attempt to tamper withour election. No, Napolitano was concerned about the position of his “friend,” Trump. Napolitano called Comey’s testimony “far stronger, more credible and more damning” than the statement released yesterday. Napolitano also expressed concern that Trump’s attorney’s response “did not go to the essence of Comey’s allegations.”

Meghan McCain shared the concern, but also not for any reasons related to Trump’s behavior. She was merely worried about Russiagate impeding Republicans, specifically the destruction of Obamacare.

“The president is not my friend,” McCain began, “but I’m also deeply concerned as a lifelong Republican.” She called her home state of Arizona “ground zero” for “what doesn’t work about” Obamacare. Then she declared, “It has to be reformed.”

But the “reform” Republicans are working on is the unpopular, unwanted Trumpcare that threatens millions of Americans' health care coverage. Yet Senate Republicans are fast-tracking it with little transparency.

Nevertheless, McCain insisted that “average, real-life Americans” will suffer without Trumpcare and “we are not gonna get anyplace as long as we are just continuing to focus on Russia and Comey for the foreseeable future.”

As if foreign interference in our elections and the possibility of White House collusion is a waste of time!

Sadly, nobody challenged such lack of patriotism.

Instead, Trump-sycophant Harris Faulkner moved on to complain about the ineffectiveness of White House messaging in its responses.

Watch the lack of concern about a foreign menace above, from the June 8, 2017 Outnumbered.

