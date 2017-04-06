Fox Yakkers Gripe That Wonder Woman Isn't American Enough To Suit Them

You can add this to the list of things Fox would rather be talking about than Russia interfering in our elections, or how Trump is going to stick it to the very voters that got him elected by rubber stamping the Republicans' economic agenda: Fox News Worries Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Isn't American:

"Wonder Woman," which opened Friday to mostly strong reviews. But over at Fox News, some exception was taken to the superhero's lack of patriotism.

On Friday's edition of "Your World With Neil Cavuto," pundits Dion Baia, Mike Gunzelman and Cavuto debated their concerns on the so-called "un-American" turn the live-action film took. Cavuto began the segment by citing that "some are calling it less American," without citing exactly who took umbrage with Wonder Woman's lack of perceived patriotism.

Cavuto added that Wonder Woman's costume wasn't red, white and blue, and pointed out that "in order to appeal for foreign audiences, [it has] very little reference to America at all."

Baia, one of the show's guest, responded with her belief that "money" is the reasoning behind the lack of patriotism in "Wonder Woman." The panel had cited the importance of appealing to a foreign audience.

"I think, nowadays, sadly, money trumps patriotism," Baia said. "Especially, recently, I personally feel like we're not really very patriotic, the country, in a certain sense. They want these movies to succeed internationally, so they're going to dial back."

Baia claimed on Twitter that his comments were misconstrued. “Taken outta context much?” he tweeted Saturday, referencing an Entertainment Weekly article that said he was "upset."

The panelists are right is suggesting that Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" isn't all tht American. Wonder Woman is a fictional exotic Amazonian princess, so her ethnic background technically wouldn't be considered American at all. Lynda Carter — who played Wonder Woman on the 1970s television program — is technically a Latina, while Gadot is from Israel.

