Gianforte Sentenced To Community Service And More

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Gianforte Sentenced To Community Service And More

A judge has sentenced Montana Thug-Elect Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management classes in addition to a $385 fine.

This is, of course, really not adequate punishment for his unprovoked assault on a reporter, especially given that he will serve his time and trot off to Washington, DC as if nothing happened.

Imagine if it were anyone but a rich Republican who did such a thing. They'd lock him up, impeach him, and throw away the key.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV