Gianforte Sentenced To Community Service And More

A judge has sentenced Montana Thug-Elect Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management classes in addition to a $385 fine.

This is, of course, really not adequate punishment for his unprovoked assault on a reporter, especially given that he will serve his time and trot off to Washington, DC as if nothing happened.

Imagine if it were anyone but a rich Republican who did such a thing. They'd lock him up, impeach him, and throw away the key.