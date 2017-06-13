Golden State Warriors Unanimously Vote To Skip White House Visit

This would be huge if it turns out to be true. Stunning, really.

Source: AJC

It didn’t take the Golden State Warriors long to decide to skip the traditional championship White House visit.

Less than 24 hours after winning the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday night, the Warriors unanimously voted to decline the White House ceremony honoring their Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to several reports including one by CNBC analyst Josh Brown.

The Warriors attended the White House ceremony to honor their 2015 NBA Finals title when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.