GOP Chair Says Trump Pressuring Comey Is Like Telling Kids 'I Hope You Do Your Homework'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel asserted on Sunday that President Donald Trump's statement to former FBI Director James Comey about dropping an investigation had no more impact that parents pressuring their kids to do homework.

On Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that Republicans are trying to defend Trump by claiming that he was new to government and did not have the experience to know that he should not be interfering in an FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey testified last week that he felt pressured when Trump told him that he hoped the investigation would be dropped.

"Do you buy that defense that if the president did something, anything inappropriate it's because he's basically an amateur?" Wallace asked the RNC chair.

"This was just James Comey's version of events," Romney McDaniel opined. "We don't know what happened in these conversations. That's his interpretation. I take the president at his word. But that's just one person's version of events. The president knows what he's doing."

"And let's go back to what James Comey even said," she continued. "Say his version is true and he said the president said, 'I hope you let this go.' Listen, I'm a mom of kids. There's a difference between saying, 'I hope you do your homework' and 'Go do your homework.'"

According to Romney McDaniel, Trump speaks "definitively" and when he gives you an order "you know what he means."