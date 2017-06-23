Handmaids Gather To Protest Mike Pence Speech

Mike Pence went to Focus on the Family to make a Very Pious Speech about how he reveres life, and fights every day for fetuses to be forcibly born so they can die without any health insurance.

But his audience was not entirely friendly. A group of women gathered in Colorado Springs ahead of the event, dressed as handmaids in the spirit of Margaret Atwood's book The Handmaid's Tale to protest Pence's odious views toward women. In the book (currently a Hulu series), women are treated as the property of men.

"I'm here for women's healthcare," said Handmaid protester Deb Reardanz. "I don't like his stance on birth control." #penceCOS @csgazette pic.twitter.com/SNNEaKQl3q — Caroline (@claganas73) June 23, 2017

"The handmaids lost all rights and it's a closer reality than we're comfortable with," said protester Jessica Lawyer. #penceCOS @csgazette pic.twitter.com/or03CU68Di — Caroline (@claganas73) June 23, 2017

“It’s a way of showing that Focus on the Family and Mike Pence stand for very restrictive, ‘traditional’ gender roles, opposition to choice for women and anti-LGBTQ positions,” organizer Ryan Barry told the Denver Post, noting that other protesters won’t be wearing costumes. “This is the way they see Focus, this backwards organization that’s promoting stuff that’s far beyond what most of us would consider applicable for modern society.”

Undeterred, Pence assured Focus on the Family celebrants that they "have an unwavering ally in President Donald Trump."

He also made several other eye-popping pronouncements. Pence assured the group that Trump would stand beside them in defense of “those who are persecuted for their faith, no matter the country they call home or the creed they profess,” a remarkable pronouncement from an administration that is attempting to enact a religiously motivated travel ban and is currently in the process of deporting dozens of Iraqi Christians. “President Trump has stood without apology for the most vulnerable in our society, the aged, the disabled, the infirm and the unborn,” he added, another jarring statement coming the day after the Senate GOP released a health care bill that could slash healthcare options for disabled people, the elderly and pregnant women.

And of course, there was the promise of defunding Planned Parenthood, because Mike Pence really does view women as chattel of men, not entitled to choose their own future.

“And this summer, when we repeal and replace Obamacare, we’re going to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all,” he promised his gleeful audience.

No healthcare. No maternity care. But forced birth is just fine with Pence.

May the handmaids march in force every time this evil man opens his mouth.

