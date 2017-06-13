'He Is Dirty': Louie Gohmert Goes Berserk Demanding Robert Mueller Be Fired

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Tuesday asserted that Special Counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey should be under investigation for colluding to bring down President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox Business, Gohmert argued that it was time to drop Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion by people connected to Trump.

"Comey created an opportunity by leaking and possibly committing a crime by colluding with others in the Department of Justice, and Mueller was his good friend," the Texas Republican opined. "I had no idea how dirty this mess was involving Comey and Mueller over the years."

"Comey manipulated, through this leaking to get a special counsel, when we don't need one," he continued. "We know now for sure there is no collusion between this administration and Russia. Let's at least stop that facade, stop that distraction. Get rid of Mueller! He is dirty. He created all kinds of problems."

Gohmert also suggested that the Orlando nightclub massacre was Mueller's "fault" because he banned anti-Muslim FBI training materials under the Bush administration.

"We need an investigator into Mueller and Comey," he concluded.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV