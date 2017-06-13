'He Is Dirty': Louie Gohmert Goes Berserk Demanding Robert Mueller Be Fired

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Tuesday asserted that Special Counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey should be under investigation for colluding to bring down President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox Business, Gohmert argued that it was time to drop Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion by people connected to Trump.

"Comey created an opportunity by leaking and possibly committing a crime by colluding with others in the Department of Justice, and Mueller was his good friend," the Texas Republican opined. "I had no idea how dirty this mess was involving Comey and Mueller over the years."

"Comey manipulated, through this leaking to get a special counsel, when we don't need one," he continued. "We know now for sure there is no collusion between this administration and Russia. Let's at least stop that facade, stop that distraction. Get rid of Mueller! He is dirty. He created all kinds of problems."

Gohmert also suggested that the Orlando nightclub massacre was Mueller's "fault" because he banned anti-Muslim FBI training materials under the Bush administration.

"We need an investigator into Mueller and Comey," he concluded.