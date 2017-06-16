Hugh Hewitt Hopes Trump Is Working On His D-Day Speech For 2019

I am not making this up.

Hugh Hewitt is on vacation, visiting the White parts of Europe, and made this startling observation on Twitter this week:

Hoping @POTUS @realDonaldTrump already has Advance Office working on 75th anniversary of D-Day; speechwriter assigned to read every key work — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) June 14, 2017

And yes, the 75th Anniversary of D-Day is in June of 2019. Seven months after the 2018 midterms.

We should LIVE so long, Hugh.

But hey, if Trump wants any clues as to how it's done, he might go back and look at the 50th anniversary of D-Day, and watch President Clinton...

...give a cogent 20-minute address which honored those who died and those who survived:

Clinton spoke of the men who came ashore that fateful day, every one a hero. Gesturing to the hundreds of D-day veterans in the audience in front of him, Clinton said, "Today, many of them are here among us. Oh, they may walk with a little less spring in their step and their ranks are growing thinner. But let us never forget, when they were young, these men saved the world." The President, who was born a year after World War II ended, asked the veterans to stand and he applauded them.

He applauded THEM? As in, this isn't about me?

Yeah those days are over.

Clinton's 1994 speech was preceded by remarks from Walter Cronkite, who is currently rolling in his grave moaning "Hugh Hewitt?".

Yep, Hewitt's so-called president literally does not know the difference between a somber occasion honoring our war dead, and a baseball game.

Come back from vacation soon, Hugh Hewitt! There's a new Rosenstein memo we need you to praise as utterly brilliant.

And when you get back you can use a segment of your radio show to explain to Donald what an "advance office" is, and why he should hire speechwriters to read books for two years. Adorable!