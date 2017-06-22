'Infowars' Pizza Parlor Shooter Gets Four Years

The pizzagate shooter, , pleaded guilty to weapons charges and was sentenced today to four years in prison.

Turns out taking an AR-15 into a Washington DC pizza parlor and firing it is illegal.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Attorney for Pizzagate gunman objected to parts of future mental health evaluation.

Judge said in so many words: Are you kidding me?? @WUSA9 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 22, 2017

While Alex Jones got a TV interview with Megyn Kelly.

The owner of the pizza parlor, who is one of many innocent VICTIMS of insane right-wing conspiracies about Hillary Clinton, had a statement:

Comet Ping Pong owner hopes "reason will prevail before a shot rings out again.” https://t.co/T7m3979TnV pic.twitter.com/17RJpx15AW — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 22, 2017

Comet Ping Pong owner offered emotional testimony at today's sentencing for man who came to the restaurant with guns https://t.co/4dnpPPIIUm pic.twitter.com/Gz9qsvPjfe — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 22, 2017

Make no mistake, there are internet hoax mongers who make big money inciting weak people to do stupid things. And they get away with it.