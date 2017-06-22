'Infowars' Pizza Parlor Shooter Gets Four Years
The pizzagate shooter, , pleaded guilty to weapons charges and was sentenced today to four years in prison.
Turns out taking an AR-15 into a Washington DC pizza parlor and firing it is illegal.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
While Alex Jones got a TV interview with Megyn Kelly.
The owner of the pizza parlor, who is one of many innocent VICTIMS of insane right-wing conspiracies about Hillary Clinton, had a statement:
Make no mistake, there are internet hoax mongers who make big money inciting weak people to do stupid things. And they get away with it.
