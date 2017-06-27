Ivanka Trump Earnestly Claims She 'Tries To Stay Out Of Politics'

You know, there is literally nothing that shocks me anymore because I just assume anything coming out of a Trump's mouth is a BS lie that deserves mockery all around and little else.

But I confess, this one made me guffaw, first because it's absurd, and secondly because I actually believe gullible idiots who watch Fox & Friends (like her dad) will totally believe this.

“I try to stay out of politics,” Ivanka Trump said this morning when asked whether she advises her father, President Trump, on his tweets. “I don't profess to be a political savant. So I leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about,” the first daughter said on “Fox and Friends” today. Of the president's often-incendiary tweets, Trump said her dad’s “political instincts are phenomenal.”

Yeah, Ivanka and I'll bet you don't swipe shoe designs either.

Tell us more, Ivanka, about how hard you try not to be political.