Former FBI Director James Comey told the Senate hearing that he was fired because he refused to drop Russian investigations and because Trump said so.

Trump claiming "Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's emails" as an excuse for his firing was as laughable as it was untrue. Earlier in his testimony Comey said the shifting reasons were confusing, "The administration chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly run."

Sen. Diane Feinstein began her questioning by asking, "Why do you believe you were fired?"

Since Comey realized he was fired by seeing it on TV and from a bogus hand-delivered letter. Comey said, "I guess I don't know for sure. I believe -- I think the president, at his word, that I was fired because of the Russia investigation."

He continued, " Something about the way I was conducting it. The president felt it created pressure on him he wanted to relieve."

"I watched his interview. I read the press accounts of his conversations. I take him at his word there. Look, I could be wrong. Maybe he's saying something that's not true. I take him at his word, at least based on what I know now," Comey said.

Feinstein asked about Trump's demand for total loyalty.

"I don't know for sure because I don't know the president well enough to read him well. I think it was -- first of all, the relationship didn't get off to a great start, given the conversation I had to have on January 6th. this didn't improve the relationship because it was very, very awkward. he was asking for something, and I was refusing to give it. again, I don't know him well enough to know how he reacted to that exactly.

Feinstein continued, "Do you believe the Russia investigation played a role?"

Comey replied, "In why I was fired?

"Yes."

Comey confirmed, "Yes. I've seen the president say so."

The president feels pressure from Russian investigations, demands absolute loyalty from the FBI Director, pushed him to drop Russia investigations, and after not receiving that promise, fires Comey to end them.

Obstruction of justice. Wrap it up with a tight little bow.