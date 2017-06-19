Jeanine Pirro Screams At GOP? 'Prove You're Not 'In On' Bringing Trump Down'

Judge Jeanine Pirro is really hard to listen to on a good day.

Friday was not a good day.

But it's good to know she doesn't just blame "the Left" for the current state of politics. This rant was delivered to Republicans in Congress, who she feels need to "prove" they are not "in on" the efforts to bring down Donald Trump.

Holy inside conspiracy, Batman!

PIRRO: You’re in power, damn it! Do something, pass something, cut this Kumbaya crap, put on your big boy pants and act like you’re in power, act like you give a damn! And more importantly, convince us that you are not in on the effort to take down the president of the United States.

It's the Republican Congress that needs to pass....something? What would that something be, Ms. Pirro? An explosion of the healthcare system, one-sixth of our economy that will spin off a recession? Let's see how that works out for your party.

If the head honchos at Fox were in league to calm Donald Trump down and get him off the Nixonian "everyone is out to get me" paranoia, they forgot to send the memo to Jeanine.