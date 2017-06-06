Jeffrey Lord Went Completely Off His Rocker On CNN Defending Trump

I promised myself I would not do another Jeffrey Lord post. Over and over again I promised myself, even when he said really stupid things earlier today.

But this. This simply cannot go unchallenged. It cannot.

Anderson Cooper asked Lord directly about Trump taking the London mayor's tweets out of context deliberately, which generated a teeth-gnashingly ridiculous response from Jeff.

"How do you do that on the day where there's been a terror attack against our greatest ally?," he asked.

"Having seen enough out of the mayor of London period, just in general?," Lord answered. "I mean my first reaction was he's Neville Chamberlain as mayor of London."

Say WHAT, Jeff? Neville Chamberlain? How on earth do you get to Neville Chamberlain? Oh, I see. Because he's not lighting his hair on fire and running around screaming "The Muslims are coming?"

Goodness. But wait. If you think that's bad, there's more.

"Trump, in his own fashion, not being Churchillian, is basically saying 'You guys have got to toughen up here,'" Lord continued. "

"The notion that flooding the zone with 1,000 police or whatever is not in response to terrorism?"

Incredulous, Cooper countered, "You believe his tweet was actually Churchillian?"

From here, it gets weirdly circular. Somehow reassuring people not to be afraid of extra police in full gear means there are terrorists afoot and people ought to be afraid and not complacent.

Or something. Watch that last minute and see if you can figure it out.

When is CNN going to get a clue and stop putting this guy on to lie to their audience? I'm sorry to have to highlight him again, but this nonsense needs to stop, and stop now.

Update: Shortly after I wrote this, Lord opened his mouth and emitted more offensive words. Apparently it's perfectly fine to criticize Ariana Grande for not assuming a terrorist attack at her concert and beefing up security. I just cannot with this guy. He needs to never ever be anywhere near a TV camera ever again.