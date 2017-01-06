Joe And Mika: Trump Like A Child 'Pooping His Pants'

It's not as if our media is noted for deep, intellectual discussion about politics. But Donald Trump has dragged public discourse down to his level. I mean, this morning, Joe and Mika got into a discussion about how much Donald Trump is like a child 'pooping his pants.'

Mika started prodding Scarborough to talk about it. "I think he said something before the show that really kind of summed it up." She prodded a little more.

"Oh! Oh, yeah," Scarborough said. "Like kids mess in their pants and say, 'I meant to do that.'

"Well, yes, it would be like somebody pooping their pants and people looking at it, saying that's modern art, don't you understand? I am making a statement against Russian aggression in Crimea. And so this is my statement. And if you don't get it, there's something wrong with you and not me."

"Thank you, Spicy. Everybody knew what it meant," Mika interjected.

"You feel I'm going to make another statement and i'm going to sit down in my pants and it will then be modern art and I will hang it on your wall. and if you don't --"

"That's what covfefe, if anybody wants to know, that small group knows what covfefe is, poopy pants," Mika said.

"The problem is with you all, not the person that does it," Scarborough said.

"He does a verbal version of that every day, but it's not just him. Unfortunately now Donald Trump has people doing that rhetorically in their pants every day --"

"Okay. all right. It's enough."

If Joe and Mika hadn't applauded every day for an entire year every single time Donald Trump defecated (and thrown clumps of poo every time Hillary Clinton did or said anything), we might not be having this laugh fest right now.

Just sayin'!