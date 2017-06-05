John Oliver: Everything Trump Said Re Paris Accord Was False

There's no nice way to put it, which is great for John Oliver.

Donald Trump's Rose Garden statement on the Paris Climate Accord had not one true word in it. Not one.

On last night's "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver parsed Trump's statement and pointed out that, for instance, the US is not being "required" to pay "tens of billions of dollars" toward the climate rescue effort.

The accord is non-binding, and the US only agreed to a 3 billion dollar commitment.

Oliver points out that he can't claim Trump has 10 failed marriages, when in reality he only has three, and yes, that does mean Oliver includes Trump's current marriage in the "failed" column.

The rest is worth watching.