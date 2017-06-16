Karen Handel Opposes Civil Rights For LGBTQ, Citing Her Faith

Georgia's Sixth District Republican candidate Karen Handel has a message for LGBTQ folks in that district: Don't count on her protecting their civil rights, should she be elected.

Handel, who singlehandedly destroyed the Susan G. Komen Foundation with her forced-birth hardline stance, is campaigning on the premise that LGBTQ people do not have a right to adopt children or enjoy the same equal protection under the law as others because "her faith informs her."

Via New Civil Rights Movement:

As you watch this video, note how quick Handel is to cut the woman off when the conversation moves to civil rights and equality for LGBTQ people. Handel politely nods as the mother begins to talk about wanting to support her child, asking the Republican candidate, "what protections do I have for her having a family in the future, wanting to adopt a kid?" "Sure. Sure," Handel says, interrupting. “I have to be honest," Handel says, bringing her hand to her heart. "My faith calls me to a different place on the issue.”

As you watch the video, watch Handel become more and more dismissive, to the point where she starts repeating herself (complete with hand gestures), saying the Supreme Court is in control of these issues. (It isn't).

This race is deadlocked right now. Not even one point separates Handel from Ossoff in the polls. Early voting closes today, and Election Day is Tuesday.

If you live in the area, please make sure you've voted and get your neighbors out to vote for Ossoff. Indivisible groups will be phonebanking this weekend for him, so check for one in your neighborhood and help get out the vote, if possible.