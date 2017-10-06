Kirsten Gillibrand Repeats Her Line About Helping People, Or Go The F Home

Senator Gillibrand has used this line on several occasions now, most recently yesterday morning during the Personal Democracy Forum in New York. All of which makes a few things rather clear.

- First, she's probably going to run for president in 2020, and sees this line about politicians higher purpose in Washington having broad populist appeal, or she wouldn't keep using it.

- Second, the right's strategy is to denigrate her at every opportunity for using profanity in public (despite the much fouler-mouthed denizen currently occupying the White House).

Source: The Hill

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) slammed President Trump with colorful language Friday, saying he has not kept his promises. "Has he kept his promises? No. Fuck no,” she said while addressing the Personal Democracy Forum in New York City. “If we are not helping people, we should go the fuck home," she continued, repeating a line she used in an April New York magazine interview while talking about paid family leave legislation.

So, predictably, Fox News does what they do, the kids from 'The Five' given the task of going after Gillibrand for her "unhinged" rant, with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Greg Gutfeld particularly upset by all this. (Juan Williams performs his role as token liberal on the panel, for "balance".)