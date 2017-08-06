Lawrence Wilkerson Says Trump Should Be Impeached

If we weren't dealing with a fired FBI director, under oath, calling the so-called president a liar, this interview would be topping the page here at C&L.

WILKERSON: Chris my reaction to for what Comey wrote in his prepared statement for his hearing tomorrow, I am not stunned at all because this seems to be indeed probably is the nature of the Trump administration. It's like a mafia family. And what Comey's prepared testimony read like to me was someone from the outside with some integrity commenting on the nature of a Mafia family. That is essentially the way I view President Trump now, as a godfather, as the member that orchestrates everything within his team and expects loyalty, honest or otherwise. It just seems like that is the way it is.

Wilkerson warned his fellow Republicans that looking the other way because Trump is a Republican and the Republican agenda will get signed by him, is not going to work.

And it is going to take a while for my political party because they think as the other spokesman just said, they are going to accomplish all these goals while this guy is running around the White House because he is a Republican. It is going to take a while for them to realize that they aren't going to accomplish a thing -- that what they are doing is hurting the country.

And then he called for Trump's impeachment: