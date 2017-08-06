Lying Liars Of The Day: Paul Ryan And Sarah Huckabee Sanders By Frances Langum Share Share on facebookShare Share on twitterShare Share on redditShare Share on sharethis 6/08/17 11:09am 28 min ago by Scarceup Click here for reuse options! Two moments in time, two Republicans, two colossal lies: Huckabee Sanders: "No, the President is not a liar. And frankly, it's insulting to be asked."No, it's insulting that #Trump *IS* a liar‼️ — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) June 8, 2017 And this one is just classic. Ryan: GOP wouldn't try to impeach Trump if he were a Democrat https://t.co/V9HSl9MbIn pic.twitter.com/ynYoJv2Ir4 — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2017 Click here for reuse options!
