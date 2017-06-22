Meghan McCain Paints Massive Medicaid Cuts As 'A Phase Down'

Meghan McCain, co-host of Fox News' Outnumbered, compared the massive Medicaid cuts proposed by Senate Republicans in their health care bill as only a "phase down" of benefits to mollify the supposed moderate Republicans.

During the opening of Fox News' outnumbered, co-host Sandra Smith laid out the bullet points Republicans want to use to promote the Senate health care bill.



Notice the bill doesn't cover pre-existing conditions only the access to coverage. If you can't afford coverage well that's too bad. The Senate plan only promises that states will be more flexible on Medicaid, but with massive cuts built in that's a lie.

The other guests were flabbergasted that Sen. Schumer so quickly attacked the new bill without reading it "in its entirety."

Marie Harf, the former advisor to SOS John Kerry outlined what a travesty this new bill is.

She said, "We had hundreds of hours of committee hearings about Obamacare. We are not going to have any committee hearings about this, they're only going to be at most 20 hours of debate on the Senate floor for something that touches one-sixth of our economy."

"No Democrats were asked to be a part of the drafting process, most Republicans weren't asked to be a part of it," she said.

"If it cuts Medicaid like we see it will: one-fifth of Americans get their coverage from Medicaid, two-thirds of Americans in nursing homes. If they lose that coverage because of the deep cuts to Medicaid that will likely come from this, people like John Kasich, a Republican who runs my home state of Ohio, they don't like that and voters don't like that," Harf said.

Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator McCain, immediately tried to downplay the deep Medicaid cuts by re-defining "cuts" as Something Completely Different. "It's not a cut of Medicaid, it's a phase down, which has been a compromise for moderates."

Huh? What is the difference? When massive amounts of monies are cut from the budget of Medicaid it is a cut and not a "phase down."

Phasing down or phasing out means getting rid of Medicaid, Meghan.

Meghan then tried to characterize the Senate bill as begin written more for the moderates?

That's nonsense.

Meghan McCain is either lying to keep her seat on Fox, willfully stupid on healthcare, or both.