Mike Huckabee: Trump Is A 'Remarkable President'

In another sycophantic segment, Fox and Friends has created a new presidential marker, "the first 150 days of Trump" (way to move the goalposts!)

Mike Huckabee claims Americans should be saying, "Thank you, Mr. President."

Trump hasn't passed any meaningful legislation within Congress on jobs or taxes, and outside of using executive orders, he's done nothing to help the country except brag and exaggerate about his electoral college win.

He promised Mexico would pay for the wall, we'd have great health care at a fraction of the cost, and all those coal jobs would come back. Nada.

Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhart and their viewers were gleefully trying to take credit for President Obama's low unemployment numbers and high stock market gains by creating a fictitious "150 Days" presidential mark.

Earhardt said, "Today is his 150th day in office. They were talking about giving him credit for his record level stock market, the unemployment, the lowest in over 10 years."

You mean the Trump administration is using those phony unemployment numbers issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and used by Obama to prop up HIS presidency?

Remember when Trump said, "When you hear 4.9 and 5% unemployment. The numbers probably 28, 29, as high as 35. In fact, I even heard recently, 42%."

The Washington Post listed 19 times Trump called them "fake" until they made him look good.

The best they should be able to say is that Trump hasn't been able to mess up the U.S. economy - yet - from his predecessor.

Earhardt continued, "They were talking about his wonderful, successful foreign trip. The Paris agreement, freeing Otto Warmbier and bringing him home and also his supreme court appointee..."

Trump embarrassed the nation during his NATO visit and Americans overwhelming disapprove that Trump withdrew from the Paris accords.

She then asked, "Do you think Congress is doing a good job?

Rabid Trump supporters, which includes Fox and Friends are really upset with Congress for not enacting all of his draconian legislation.

Mike Huckabee, who is vying along with Newt Gingrich to take over for Rudy Giuliani to become the new the master of misinformation for Trump jumped in feet first.

Huckabee agreed and said Congress hasn't done one thing that Trump promised to do.

And then he joined with Trump's bizarre cabinet and showered Donald with effusive and cringe worthy praise.

Huckabee said, "I think, has been a remarkable president and, look, is he perfect? Of course not."

He continued, "Let me tell you what I feel like America needs to say to Donald Trump. It's very simple. Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you for keeping your promises. Thank you for creating a new environment with our foreign friends across the world and frankly making some new friends who before you took office, Mr. President, were our enemies. Thank you for helping to bridge a whole new world between the Chinese and the Arabs of the gulf states. Thank you for repudiating regulations. Thank you for creating a market where the stock market is sky high."

He finished up by describing Trump as a gruff doctor and said, "America needs to say two words to Donald Trump. Thank you."

I just threw up a little.

Outside of what Huckabee and Ainsley said were lies, this mealy-mouthed, effervescent worship of Trump is quite startling to hear in a U.S. democracy.