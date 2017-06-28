Mike Lupica: 'Health Care Is Complicated? Who Knew?'

By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

Meghan Murphy from Bloomberg News told Stephanie Ruhle this morning that Mitch McConnell's options on the health care bill aren't many.

"I don't see a way through this that they can thread the needle on this. His reputation as a master strategist takes a hit," she said.

"Didn't we have this conversation in January and February?" Ruhle said. " 'Not going to happen, no way Jose' and they got it done.

NY Daily News columnist Mike Lupica chimed in.

"When he pushed back the date on this -- he'd like to put back the vote to the 12th of never," he said.

"Stephanie, look what happened when the boys finally came out of the back room... and they came out of the back room with a deal that's worse than the one they held the pep rally for in the Rose Garden not so long ago," he said.

"And I love when they say now that it's complicated. They sound like they're telling you that the ocean is deep and you want to say, okay, that's what your job's supposed to be. You've been yelling about this for seven years.

"And now they act like they're trying to define the infield fly rule. It's absurd."


