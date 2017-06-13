The Rude Pundit gets his Shakespearean on at the latest right-wing outrage.

DailyKos describes how butt-kissing is done in the Trump administration.

Charles P. Pierce deftly details the coming attractions for the Trump-Russia scandal.

And Wonkette reminds us there's a health-care apocalypse secretly festering in the Senate.

Round-Up by PatrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can followPatrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).