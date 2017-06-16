Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Mock, Paper, Scissors pens a letter to Trump's Republican "marks."

Joe.My.God. discusses the Virginia Mass Shooting blame-game.

Madness & Reality argues that environmental racism is the new Jim Crow.

And The Big Bad Bald Bastard welcomes Republicans "to the world that [they've] helped to build for the rest of us."

Round-Up by PatrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can followPatrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


