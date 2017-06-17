Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Balloon Juice reports that there appears to be a crack in the Republican wall.

Feministing details five practical actions to save Obamacare. Do them! Now!

Zandar Versus the Stupid discusses Betty DeVos' plans to create a permanent two-tier educational system.

And Shakesville posits that there's a fine line between public and domestic violence.

Round-Up by PatrickB who blogs at Bjork Report.


