Brane Space: If Republicans want civility, they need to show it.

Margin of Error: An Iranian blogger describes how to respond to terrorist attacks.

Blue in the Bluegrass: Trump isn't the only arch-wingnut who blocks critics on social media.

David E: Republicans should know better than to invoke "witch hunts".

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.