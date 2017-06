Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Trump or no Trump, clean energy is booming in the US and UK.

Green Eagle: An overview of what's happening out in wingnut-land.

Politics Plus: No matter how rare it is, ugliness on the left will always be shamelessly exploited by Republicans.

Driftglass: Even a (semi-)reformed wingnut can't acknowledge the unique depravity of wingnuttia.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.