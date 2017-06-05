Calculated Risk: May’s disappointing jobs reports and tame inflation numbers could put pressure on the Fed to slow future interest rate increases.

Mad Kane: Trump’s tweet is so galling because London’s not calling.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Paul Krugman is bludgeoning his conservative colleagues at the New York Times--again.

Blue Jersey: Constituents are just dyin’ to talk to Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ).

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I mean, people have access to health care in America. After all, you just go to an emergency room" (President George W. Bush, July 10, 2007.)

