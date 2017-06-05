Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Calculated Risk: May’s disappointing jobs reports and tame inflation numbers could put pressure on the Fed to slow future interest rate increases.

Mad Kane: Trump’s tweet is so galling because London’s not calling.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Paul Krugman is bludgeoning his conservative colleagues at the New York Times--again.

Blue Jersey: Constituents are just dyin’ to talk to Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ).

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I mean, people have access to health care in America. After all, you just go to an emergency room" (President George W. Bush, July 10, 2007.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.


