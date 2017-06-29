US Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) gives us the Tweet of the week: "There is no anxiety or fear or sadness you feel about what's happening in America today that cannot be cured by political action." Keep the faith, fellow Crooks and Liars. Now, let's speak truth to power with some great morning links!

Gin and Tacos brings us a story at the nexus of sports and politics and the unbelievable cost of free speech therein.

First Draft puts a frowny-face emoji on Chris Cilliza's infantilizing of "journalism." Also/too: Cilliza is about to get his own, multi-platform brand. Ugh.

Eclectablog notes that the Russian Usurper is killing the golden egg-laying goose.

Bonus Track: Hysterical Raisins presents: Ivanka Trump, a woman of (no) substance.

