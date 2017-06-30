Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
There is no shortage of sexism or flat-out misogyny in Preznint Stupid's administration, and yet he manages to go over the top, and Melania isn't stopping him from cyber bullying.

The Rude Pundit sums it up: everything is BS and we have to live with the smell.

The Non Sequiter wants some help as they enter… The Twilight Zone.

Eville Times reminds us that eggs are not chickens.

Bonus Track: Rants from the Rookery gives us a meme.

Correction: On Wednesday's round-up, we misspelled "Gundamentalist." We regret the error.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.


