Talk2Action: New research suggests people avoid hearing opposing political viewpoints out of a fear of cognitive dissonance.

Lawfare: New tweets from Donald Trump suggest his Solicitor General may been in for tough time during the Supreme Court review of his Muslim ban.

Blue NC: New letter on Paris Accord suggests Senator Thom Tillis can be rented or bought by the energy lobby.

Brad Delong: New warning about Trump’s animal spirits suggests even his billionaire backers are having buyer’s remorse.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I play to people’s fantasies." (Donald Trump, 1987.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.