Hinterland Gazette: In 2012, Grover Norquist said Republicans only needed a president “with enough digits to hold a pen.” Trump’s election, Nancy Pelosi explained, showed that “any mammal will do.”

PopeHat: If you’re going to debate the limits of free speech, start by getting the facts right.

Booman Tribune: Trump disagrees with his Secretary of State—and himself—on Qatar.

Show Me Progress: The NAACP and the League of Women Voters sue to stop Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft from implementing Missouri’s disastrous voter ID law.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Your magazine helps set the record straight. You've got a heritage of doing that, of defending Southern patriots like [Robert E.] Lee, [Stonewall] Jackson and [Jefferson] Davis. Traditionalists must do more. I've got to do more. We've all got to stand up and speak in this respect or else we'll be taught that these people were giving their lives, subscribing their sacred fortunes and their honor to some perverted agenda." (Missouri Senator John Ashcroft, interview in Southern Partisan magazine, October 1998.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.