Brad Delong: The Federal Reserve really needs to rethink its 2 percent inflation target.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: The media really need to take a deeper look at the scams of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Blue Mass Group: Massachusetts really needs to reform its budget process.

News Hounds: The Fox Business team really needs to look in the mirror before calling James Comey “sleazy” and “sort of a scumbag.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You shouldn't have these freelancers, like this lunatic Fitzgerald, running around destroying people's lives for no good reason. I hate this trial." (Tucker Carlson, on Scooter Libby special prosecutor selected by James Comey, Patrick Fitzgerald, February 1, 2007.)

