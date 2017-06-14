Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

National Women's Law Center Blog says it's tired of being ignored by the DOE and has filed a lawsuit.

Freak Out Nation reports on Trump's twitter blocking tear that includes VoteVets.

First Draft muses on the sundry state of journalism in America.

And driftglass reminds us that "the more things change, the more they stay deranged."

Round-Up by PatrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can followPatrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV