MSNBC's Katy Tur: 'Does Anything [Trump] Says Matter? I Think The Answer Is No'

MSNBC's Katy Tur was subbing for Chuck Todd today and during a panel discussion about the newly released CBO results of the Senate Trumpcare healthcare bill, she wondered if Americans can believe anything Trump says, then immediately answered, "And I think the answer is no.”

The NY Times ran an article on June 23rd, that catalogues every time Donald Trump has lied and it's simply called "T r u m p ’ s L i e s."

As you can imagine, it's a very big article.

The Washington Post's Fact Checker did something similar by collecting all of Donald's claims since he took office and found that "as of Trump’s 100th day, we counted 492 false or misleading claims."

Both lists are increasing on a daily basis.

So after Trump ran his campaign based on not cutting Medicaid or pre-existing conditions, it is quite legitimate to question the man's believability in the Oval Office.

After Amy Holmes said it would have made more sense if Republicans had ran on reforming Medicare instead of reforming the entire US healthcare, Tur then asked Glenn Thrush, "The president ran on not touching entitlements, ran on not touching Medicaid. Ran on making sure that no people were dying in the streets. How does he square this argument or how does he square his new argument that they need to do something, period, even if it doesn’t benefit everyone?”

Thrush said, “He doesn’t.”

Tur replied, "I guess the question is does anything he says matter? And I think the answer is no., I mean I guess."

There are many things that Trump says that really do matter, but Tur was being facetious when it comes to his policy prescriptions.

And she's right.

It has to be frustrating for WH press reporters to cover this administration because their own personal facts change from day to day. Sometimes from hour to hour.

Spicer even contradicted himself during today's audio-only press conference when he said that since January, Trump always probably believed Russia did hack the DNC.