Newt Gingrich Calls For Congress To End Independent Counsel

Newt Gingrich, pimping his new book on "Understanding Trump," on John Catsimatidis' radio program called for Congress to end Robert Mueller's special counsel because James Comey was mean to Trump.

Gingrich has been one of Trump's staunchest defenders and said since Comey was very bitter at being fired and "leaked" his memo, he's destroyed the special counsel's credibility.

Does that make any sense to you?

Gingrich said, "It's very clear that Comey hates Trump. Comey is clearly, extraordinarily hostile to Trump."

He continued, "I think Congress should now intervene and they should abolish the independent counsel, because Comey makes so clear that it's the poison fruit of a deliberate manipulation by the FBI director leaking to the New York Times, deliberately set up this particular situation. It's very sick."

Talk show host Catsimatidis then made an erroneous claim by saying Comey lied to Congress when he said he never leaked anything, but the former FBI Director was not employed by the government when he turned over his memos to The New York Times.

Comey did not commit an illegal act by "giving" his friend the memo to pass on to The New York Times and has no role in Mueller's special counsel, so his reasons for dissolving is preposterous.

Even Judge Napolitano believes that Comey did nothing wrong by having The Times publish his memos on his bizarre meetings with Trump.

NAPOLITANO: "No, that is not a leak because it's not classified material. SMITH: "He's not a government official." NAPOLITANO: "Comey is not a government employee. The professor is not a government employee."

If anything, Rep. Devin Nunes' moronic actions, treks and collusions with the White House to defend Trump while being the chairman of the House Committee already begged the nation to have a special counsel look into Trump and Russia all by itself.