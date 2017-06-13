Newt Gingrich Mad! Mueller Won't Hire Any 'Pro-Trump' Investigators

Oh look CBS This Morning had on Newton Leroy Gingrich to pimp his new book called "Donald Trump, Rendevous with Destiny"

Oh wait, it's not called that. It's called "Understanding Trump," Forward by Eric Trump. Front cover blurb by Sean Hannity.

Insert Turducken joke here!

Newt praised Bob Mueller when he was hired -- clearly thinking Bob Mueller would crawl into a cave and give Republicans a buck to which to pass the Trump Russia "problem."

But now the constant drip of revelations of more and more Russia involvement, not to mention that Mueller is clearly "following the Rubles" because money laundering is a thing in the world of high-priced New York real estate -- oh hi there, Jared! -- Newt has changed his tune.

"Why has Mueller hired people to investigate who gave money to the Clinton Foundation?" asks the biggest grifter in suburban Virginia. I'm assuming he read that on Drudge.

Even Charlie Rose pointed out that Trump can't find an attorney that trusts him enough to be his personal lawyer. Why would any lawyer jump into this poop-pile on behalf of someone who will do nothing but impede an investigation?

Newt's prediction sounds like he's a pet whisperer to the so-called president: "“Ultimately he’s still going to be president and this stuff’s all going to go away."

"Also, pigs will fly, I'll be attractive, and we will prove that unicorns, dragons and Republican morals are real," Gingrich continued. — Chaugh (@chaugh58) June 13, 2017