NSA Chief Mike Rogers 'May Have His Own Bomb To Drop' Wednesday

On Ari Melber's The Point last night, policy analyst Steve Clemons told panelists to "watch Wednesday's [intelligence] hearings.

"While a lot of people have focused on James Comey -- and that's obviously a huge anchor in this, watch the Senate intelligence committee hearings on Wednesday," he said.

"National Security Agency director Mike Rogers may have a bomb to drop in this as well as Dan Coates. I have been tipped off that Mike Rogers has a story to tell as well that goes right along the lines that our friend David Corn has shared."

David Corn was talking about this story in Mother Jones in which he said: