One Of The 13 Senators Drafting Health Care Bill Hasn't Even Seen It

Senator Mike Lee is not a happy camper. He should be, because he is one of the 13 senators participating in the effort to repeal and replace the ACA, but apparently that participation is in name only.

Earlier today he released a video claiming he has no idea what's in the bill which was (allegedly) sent to CBO.

Mike Lee, a member of the Senate health care working group, says in a video he doesn't know what's in the bill and is frustrated w/ process pic.twitter.com/xjpSj48M9C — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 20, 2017

"Even though I've been a member of this working group assigned to help narrow some of the focus of this, I haven't seen the bill," Lee wrote.

He continued, "It's not being written by us. It's apparently being written by a small handful of staffers for members of the Republican leadership in the Senate."

He went on to say that he shared the frustration over the lack of transparency in the process.

If only he had a way to express his frustration in a tangible way, like say, with a vote against it?