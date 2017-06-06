Politics And Reality Radio: Mueller, Russiagate And Ditching The Paris Accords

This week, we kick things off with Ian Millhiser from the Center for American Progress -- he also edits ThinkProgress Law -- to talk about the mandate that former FBI head Robert Mueller has to investigate potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He'll also get us up to speed on a major development last week in a closely watched voting rights case.

Then we'll be joined by Kick-Ass Reporter Rebecca Leber from Mother Jones, who says that not only is Trump clearly ignorant about how the Paris Climate Accord works, he's also oblivious to the serious consequences that are likely to follow his decision to pull the United States out of it.

Finally, we'll speak with Soona Amhaz, an activist who, along with her co-curator Mark Mendoza, have published Crooked, a book of compelling photographs detailing the first months of the anti-Trump #resistance. All of the proceeds from the book will go to progressive organizations fighting Trump.

Playlist:

Sublime: "D.J.S."

Curtis Mayfield: "Superfly"

Imagine Dragons: "Believer"

Eek-a-Mouse: "Queen Elizabeth"

