Politics And Reality Radio: An Oligarchy Run By Jackasses?

By Joshua Holland
This week, I take a hard look at the right's unhinged reaction to an abhorent but thankfully rare instance of left-wing violence.

Then we welcome John Sides, a political scientist at George Washington University, to talk about his new study that finds, among other things, that those white working-class voters everyone's always talking about were already moving away from the Democrats and towards the Republicans before Donald Trump rode down that golden escalator.

Finally, we go back to the archives for a 2013 interview with UC Berkeley psychologist Paul Piff, whose research into the ethical standards of "high status individuals" tells us something about our Grifter-in-Chief.

Playlist:
Josh Ritter: "Getting Ready to Get Down"
Wax Tailor: "How I feel"
Serge Gainsbourg: "Je T'aime...Moi Non Plus"


