Politics And Reality Radio: The Right’s More Divided Than The Left!

This week, we're joined by political scientist Lee Drutman, the author of a new study that finds -- yet again -- that cultural divides between the parties are more consequential than differences over economics and other concrete policy disputes. But what might be a more controversial finding is that the supposed existential battle for the heart and soul of the Democratic Party is overblown, and those who supported Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in last year's primaries are more similar ideologically than the conventional wisdom would suggest.

Then Joshua Holland takes a quick look at the politics of Senate Republicans' disastrous health care bill.

Last but certainly not least, we speak with Meighan Stone, a fellow at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, about her new study looking empirically at how the mainstream press covers the Islamic community and refugees -- who speaks, what topics are selected and the overall tenor. What she found goes a long way toward explaining why large numbers of Americans' hold negative attitudes about the world's second largest religion.

Playlist:

Pauline Henry: "Feel Like Making Love"

Santiago y Luis Auserón: "Las Malas Lenguas"

Pluto Shervington: "Kung Fu Fighting"

Donald Fagen: "Snowbound"

