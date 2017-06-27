Rep. Devin Nunes: I Can 'Take The [Russia] Investigation Over' Again

Rep. Devin Nunes, the disgraced chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told CNN that he has been kept up to date on the Russia investigations and could take over any time he wants.

After stepping aside as chairman of his group because of his highly controversial actions which supported Trump and denigrated his own committee.

Sounding like a petulant child who had his candy taken away, Rep. Nunes mocked his entire demotion.

"I can do whatever I want, I'm the chairman of the committee," Nunes said. "I voluntarily, temporarily stepped aside from leading the investigation." "When I temporarily stepped aside from leading the investigation, that's exactly what it means: It doesn't mean I wasn't going to be involved, it doesn't mean I wasn't going to be fully read in." "Every decision I make is my own," he said. "I can go back right after this conversation and take the investigation over. Although I think everybody's learning there's not really much there because there's no collusion -- which is what I had said several months ago, I hadn't seen any evidence."

Instead of waiting for the full investigations to end, Nunes was summoned by Trump, who is furious over these investigations to try and destroy the credibility of the Intel committee that he runs and he succeeded in doing so.

Every decision he made was at the beckoned call of Donald Trump and is the reason he chose to "step aside."

If Rep. Nunes flies himself back in, all hell will break loose in the House.

Rep. Nunes sounds an awful like singer Lesley Gore, doesn't he?.

