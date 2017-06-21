Rep. King: Senate Secrecy On Healthcare Looks Like They Have 'Something To Hide"

Rep. Peter King said that Republican secrecy creating their healthcare bill "makes it look like they have something to hide."

Rep. King was interviewed by "LI in the AM" radio, with John Jay Oliver when he made these comments that were captured by CNN's KFile.

King said, "Listen, there have to be private meetings all the time, but I think there should be more public debate on it," he said. "It looks like they're trying to hide something and it does add to conspiracy theories and everything else."

King added, "All of democracy can't be open all the time, things are going to have to be done behind closed doors, that's just common sense."

"Having said that, that should be kept to a minimum, so I think that if this is too secretive, it's going to put a cloud over the whole final product," he said.

Rep. King makes a good point, but he's ignoring that Trump and his administration rely on conspiracy theories to govern and to push back against criticisms they receive.

And then there's Mitch McConnell.

There's more to complain about than just the closed-door sessions that are shielding the Republican healthcare plan. And as we noted in an earlier post, neither the Senate nor the House bill actually provides health care, the purpose of these bills is to provide a tax cut to the rich.

Republicans like Sen. Mike Lee, who is part of the committee tasked with producing the Senate bill, told his Facebook followers that he has no idea what's in it. That's right folks, the people writing it won't admit they know what's in it.

Hiding something? Ya think?