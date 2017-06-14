Report: Mueller Investigating Trump For Obstruction Of Justice

According to a new report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump put himself under criminal investigation for obstruction of justice by firing James Comey in an effort to put an end to the Flynn investigation.

Robert Mueller has broadened his investigation from one which was largely focused on Flynn's involvement with Russia to one which now encompasses the President in a criminal investigation.

According to the report, things changed shortly after James Comey was fired. While Comey had assured Trump he was not personally under investigation, his firing prompted Mueller to consider widening the probe.

Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’s recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as this week, the Post says. The NSA has agreed to cooperate fully.

According to an unnamed official interviewed for the report, the interviews of intelligence officials suggest Mueller sees the question of attempted obstruction of justice as more than just a "his word against his" dispute.

This report also suggests that Mueller is not in any danger of losing his job anytime soon, since firing him after this news would be even more suggestive of obstruction of justice.

Read the entire report here.

Speaking strictly for me, the sooner this is proven and articles of impeachment are passed, the better.