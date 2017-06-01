Rick Santorum Shocks CNN Panel: Solar Energy Is Not 'Reliable' Or 'Consistent'

Former Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum insisted to a CNN panel on Thursday that renewable energy was not "reliable" enough to replace the Earth's limited supply of fossil fuels.

On CNN's New Day program, Santorum told host Alisyn Camerota and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) that President Donald Trump should use Twitter to focus on his agenda instead of attacking the media.

"If he wants to get on message then he needs to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord or maybe even a halfway measure," the former GOP candidate insisted.

"No, no, no!" Granholm interrupted. "There are 3.3 million people in America that are working in the clean energy industry. If you look at my state, there are almost 90,000 jobs in clean energy right now."

"We have a fracking revolution," Santorum replied. "And it's driving down the cost of our electricity."

"Solar and wind are cheaper than coal," Granholm pointed out. "Right now, China is cancelling 107 of its coal plants because why? Solar and wind are cheaper than coal. Same in India."

"It's not reliable, it's not consistent," Santorum opined.

"Oh my god!" Granholm gasped.